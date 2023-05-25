Facebook
Residents wake up to house fire; BRFD investigating cause

Two people living in the home told firefighters they were asleep when the fire started and woke up to an unknown noise.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the 1100 block of Napoleon Street near Highland Road.

Two people living in the home told firefighters they were asleep when the fire started and woke up to an unknown noise. They noticed heavy smoke coming out of the kitchen. They were able to exit the home without injuries, according to a spokesman with BRFD.

Firefighters reported they arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. After investigating, they found a fire on the back wall of the kitchen. It was starting to go into the attic.

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen and attic, officials said.

The rest of the home had heavy smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross called to the scene to assist.

