Pranksters pull off ‘heist’ of store’s giant cow sign; leave it at Mandeville lakefront

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Summer’s here, school’s coming to a close for the year, and the pranksters are out in full force.

Mandeville police and St. Tammany sheriff’s deputies say that’s how they believe the iconic marquee sign of Saia’s Super Meat Market, which looks like a giant cow, ended up at the lakefront Thursday (May 25) morning.

When Saia’s employees arrived to work in the morning they noticed their parking lot centerpiece was missing and reported it to law enforcement.

It wasn’t long before Mandeville police say they heard over the radio dispatch an officer saying that they found a “massive cow” on the lakefront.

Police also say once they located the cow, they found that the pranksters had done no damage, no one was reported hurt, and that their suspects even did the courtesy of adding air in the tires of the trailer that the cow sits on.

The po-boy and meat market store owner told police that they are just happy that the cow has been returned and that no harm was done. The owner also told police that they do not plan to pursue any charges. However, if it happens again, they might not be as forgiving to future heisters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.