Peace Officer of the Year Awards Banquet honors going above and beyond call

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five men who wear the badge were recognized, honored, and awarded for going above and beyond the call of duty and service.

For Peace Officer of the Year, The Denham Springs Police Department honored one of their detectives Jordan Baronich. Baronich has been serving the citizens of Denham Springs since 2017.

In 1985, Ken McMorris received the award.

Today, his son received that same award after years of dedication and service to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

From the Marshal’s office, this year’s award went to Raymond Lee.

Louisiana State Police Troop A honored Taylor Scrantz for his commitment to public service. He joined Troop A in 2014 after serving with Troop I.

The last award of the day, named in honor of Nick Tullier, was given to Brett Savant. Savant serves as a school resource officer in Livingston Parish.

