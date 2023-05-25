Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Peace Officer of the Year Awards Banquet honors going above and beyond call

Five men who wear the badge were recognized, honored, and awarded for going above and beyond the call of duty and service.
By Alece Courville
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five men who wear the badge were recognized, honored, and awarded for going above and beyond the call of duty and service.

For Peace Officer of the Year, The Denham Springs Police Department honored one of their detectives Jordan Baronich. Baronich has been serving the citizens of Denham Springs since 2017.

In 1985, Ken McMorris received the award.

Today, his son received that same award after years of dedication and service to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

From the Marshal’s office, this year’s award went to Raymond Lee.

Louisiana State Police Troop A honored Taylor Scrantz for his commitment to public service. He joined Troop A in 2014 after serving with Troop I.

The last award of the day, named in honor of Nick Tullier, was given to Brett Savant. Savant serves as a school resource officer in Livingston Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Culture Shift Experience
Culture Shift Experience: Group aims to keep kids out of caskets
C’Rybian Robinson
Missing teen found safe, officials say
Nicholls St. Chamber Choir travels to Ireland for concert tour after delay due to pandemic
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say