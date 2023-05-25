Police investigating double shooting off Oleander Street
May. 24, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating another shooting Wednesday night, May 24.
Police were called out to respond to a double shooting in the 1800 block of Oleander Street near South 18th Street at around 8:40 p.m.
The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the case.
This investigation is ongoing.
