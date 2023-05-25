Police investigating double shooting off Oleander Street.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating another shooting Wednesday night, May 24.

Police were called out to respond to a double shooting in the 1800 block of Oleander Street near South 18th Street at around 8:40 p.m.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the case.

This investigation is ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we get more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.