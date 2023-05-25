Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police investigating double shooting off Oleander Street

Police investigating double shooting off Oleander Street.
Police investigating double shooting off Oleander Street.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating another shooting Wednesday night, May 24.

Police were called out to respond to a double shooting in the 1800 block of Oleander Street near South 18th Street at around 8:40 p.m.

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the case.

This investigation is ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we get more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

'The average person in Baton Rouge should feel safe:’ Mayor Broome discusses recent spike in...
﻿‘The average person in Baton Rouge should feel safe:’ Mayor Broome discusses recent spike in violence
Lawmakers vote to kill bill to eliminate death penalty
Contact 9: Elderly Elevator
STREET BEAT: School officer describes how problem turned into drumbeat of life