Nicholls St. Chamber Choir travels to Ireland for concert tour after delay due to pandemic

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - From a south Louisiana town to the Emerald Isle, students from the Nicholls State University Chamber Choir are on the journey of a lifetime.

They arrived in Ireland this week for a three-concert tour.

The group of students and community singers are finally on this long-awaited trip that was sidelined by the pandemic.

They hope to make a ‘cultural connection’ through music thousands of miles away.

