Nicholls St. Chamber Choir travels to Ireland for concert tour after delay due to pandemic
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - From a south Louisiana town to the Emerald Isle, students from the Nicholls State University Chamber Choir are on the journey of a lifetime.
They arrived in Ireland this week for a three-concert tour.
The group of students and community singers are finally on this long-awaited trip that was sidelined by the pandemic.
They hope to make a ‘cultural connection’ through music thousands of miles away.
