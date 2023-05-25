Facebook
Nicholls St. Chamber Choir travels to Ireland for concert tour after delay due to pandemic

Nicholls State Chamber Choir
Nicholls State Chamber Choir(Rick Portier | WAFB)
By Tisha Powell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - From a south Louisiana town to the Emerald Isle, students from the Nicholls State University Chamber Choir are on the journey of a lifetime.

They arrived in Ireland this week for a three-concert tour.

The group of students and community singers are finally on this long-awaited trip that was sidelined by the pandemic.

They hope to make a ‘cultural connection’ through music thousands of miles away.

