MISSING: Police ask for public’s help in finding runaway teen

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Wednesday, May 24.

According to officials, C’Rybian Robinson, 16, was last seen being picked up from a vacant lot near an apartment complex by her 18-year-old boyfriend named Jeron Williams.

Williams, of Clinton, is driving a 2009 Toyota Sienna, with a license plate reading TYY393/LA.

Robinson is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing around 115 pounds. Her hair is light brown, braided, and has a tattoo behind her left ear reading ‘FAITH.’

Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 225-683-9357.

