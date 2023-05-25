Lower humidity delivers a break from summer-like weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier air is making its way into the area and should provide at least some modest relief from our recent run of summer-like weather. Look for plenty of sunshine today, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. While the vast majority of us should stay dry, isolated showers and t-storms will be possible along the coast.

Memorial Day Weekend

Lower humidity should remain in place through the Memorial Day weekend, but temperatures will still be warm. Morning starts in the mid 60s will be nice, and even though afternoon highs will top out near 90 degrees, the lower humidity means those temperatures won’t feel as bad as they often do in June, July, and August. Most will stay dry through the weekend, but spotty showers can’t be ruled out from Saturday through Monday.

Weather will cooperate for Friday evening’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge. Mostly clear skies can be expected, with temperatures starting in the upper 80s and falling into the low 80s.

Extended Outlook

Humidity begins to rebound on Memorial Day, but especially in the days that follow. With that in mind, we’ll feel the full force of summer for most of next week, with muggy mornings followed by hot and humid afternoons. A few afternoon showers and t-storms will also return.

Tropical Update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the coast of the Carolinas and while low pressure is likely to develop, the low is expected to be non-tropical in nature. Regardless, heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf will impact parts of the Carolinas through Memorial Day weekend.

