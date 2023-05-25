Facebook
LDWF reinforcing safety Memorial Day Weekend

By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several agencies are ramping up for a full Memorial Day weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be out in full force reinforcing safety.

May 20-26 is “Safe Boating Week”, marking the beginning of the spring and summer boating season. LDWF said they will be performing boating safety checks that include making sure all personal flotation device (PFD) regulations are being followed and that each vessel has a sober operator.

This comes as LDWF reports that in 2022, Louisiana reported 29 boating fatalities of which 22 of the fatalities were not wearing a personal flotation device. There have been four fatalities so far in 2023 in Louisiana.

It’s time for all boaters to inspect their vessels to ensure that all required safety equipment is on board and that vessels are in good working condition, according to the LDWF.

Each vessel should have enough PFDs on board for all occupants. LDWF regulations also state that anyone 16 years of age and younger must wear a PFD while underway in vessels less than 26 feet long. For more boating and PFD regulations, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov and click on the “Boating” tab.

The penalties for operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

LDWF offers these classes free of charge statewide.

For more information and to schedule a safe boating course, please click here.

