Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hammond teen indicted in fatal carjacking of Arkansas man, district attorney says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a Hammond teen booked for fatally shooting and carjacking a man who was traveling from Arkansas with his wife was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Ladarrius Evans, 18, was arrested on Sat., May 6 after deputies said that he carjacked a couple traveling from Arkansas to New Orleans for a cruise at the Red Roof Inn Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Paul Holt, 62, was fatally shot while attempting to stop Evans from driving off after he jumped into the driver’s seat with Mary Holt, his wife, in the passenger seat.

Mary was able to escape out of the passenger seat before Evans fled in their SUV, Travis said. Evans was arrested hours later.

RELATED COVERAGE

Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking

La. lawmaker pushes bill targeting untraceable ‘ghost guns’

Baton Rouge area pastor one of three siblings shot by Ponchatoula man

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said that Evans is now officially charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Perrilloux explained that the obstruction of justice charge was added due to evidence that suggests that Evans attempted to dispose of the vehicle after he fled from the scene.

Perrilloux said that Evans will appear in court Friday (May 26) for his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU leaves for Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, May 25
LDWF agents will be out in full force Memorial Day weekend
Baby feet
YOUR HEALTH: Cryo nerve block numbs the pain for sunken chest surgery