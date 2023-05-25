Crabmeat and Artichoke Boulettes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For some, artichokes may invoke visions of high-quality dining and complex dishes. However, I can think of nothing more interesting and flavorful than an artichoke simply steamed and stuffed. When I have an “envie,” or craving, for artichokes, my go-to choice are these simple boulettes with Creole dipping sauce.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 36 Boulettes

Ingredients:

½ pound claw crabmeat, cleaned of shells

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke bottoms, drained and chopped

vegetable oil for deep-frying

¾ cup Parmesan cheese, divided

¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided

2 tbsps minced red bell pepper

2 tbsps minced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps chopped garlic

4 basil leaves, torn

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

2 eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Prepared marinara sauce for dipping

Method:

Line a large baking sheet with triple layers of paper towels and set aside. In a Dutch oven or home-style electric fryer such as a FryDaddy®, heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 375°F according to the manufacturer’s directions. Mixing half of the Parmesan cheese and half of the bread crumbs in a large mixing bowl. Set aside. In the bowl of a food processor, combine artichokes, bell peppers, chopped garlic, basil, extra-virgin olive oil, eggs, remaining Parmesan cheese, and remaining breadcrumbs. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Pulse 2–3 times or until well combined. Place mixture into a large mixing bowl and gently fold in crabmeat. Roll mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll boulettes into bread crumb-Parmesan mixture to coat well. Carefully add boulettes to hot oil and deep fry for 3–5 minutes or until golden brown. Carefully remove and drain on paper towels. Serve hot with your favorite marinara dipping sauce.

