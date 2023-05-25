Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Circle K offering 40-cent off discount on gas

The global convenience store chain announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas on...
The global convenience store chain announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, May 25.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to stop by Circle K on your way home.

The global convenience store chain announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, May 25.

You can take advantage of the discount between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Baton Rouge locations.

Click here to see which locations are offering this deal.

Customers can get the deal directly at the pump.

If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to stop by Circle K on your way home.
If you need to fill up your gas tank, you may want to stop by Circle K on your way home.(Circle K)

The company said most locations will also hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of gas.

The sale will only be available at participating Circle K-branded locations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

LDWF agents will be out in full force Memorial Day weekend
Baby feet
YOUR HEALTH: Cryo nerve block numbs the pain for sunken chest surgery
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be out in full force reinforcing safety.
LDWF reinforcing safety Memorial Day Weekend
How to stay safe on the water during Memorial Day weekend