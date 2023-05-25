Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say

Overboard & Missing
Overboard & Missing(MGN & WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, Bahamas (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a missing Baton Rouge teenager who reportedly went overboard near Nassau in the Bahamas.

U-High officials said a student went overboard while on a graduation trip. The school did not release the teen’s name.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed crews were helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise Wednesday evening, May 24.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 25
Mainly dry through Memorial Day
Companion Animal Alliance
Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU leaves for Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win
Animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs; desperately seeking foster parents