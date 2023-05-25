Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fans of Budweiser can enjoy a rebate on several products this month, including over Memorial Day weekend.

Anheuser-Busch customers can get up to $15 back with the purchase of a 15-pack or larger amount of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

The company said the offer is good until May 31. Fans will be paid via a digital prepaid card after redeeming the rebate online.

According to the promotion, customers must complete the online form, provide proof of purchase and an image of the case’s barcode to qualify for the rebate.

The offer is good for one rebate per household from now until the promotional period ends.

The promotion comes amid reports of Bud Light’s plummeting sales after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

Earlier this month, Bud Light’s parent company said it would triple its marketing spending in the U.S. over the summer to try to boost sales, as reported by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex...
Supreme Court sharply limits federal government’s ability to police pollution into certain wetlands