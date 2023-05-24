Victim identified after fight led to deadly shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday, May 23.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Jackson, 35.

It happened in the 4600 block of Wilmot Street near N. Foster Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Jackson was shot during a fight with another man. That man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Jackson died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The coroner was contacted following a shooting on Wilmot Street at Addison Street in Baton Rouge, according to officials.

