Triple shooting sends 3 people to hospital

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital in “serious condition” after a shooting in Baton Rouge late Tuesday, May 23.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened on North Street near N. Acadian Thruway around 11 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. Details are limited at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

