Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect arrested for shooting at BRPD officer during police chase

Borloz Louidor
Borloz Louidor(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a BRPD officer during a police chase on Tuesday, May 23.

A spokesman with the department said detectives arrested Borloz Louidor, 40, on Tuesday night.

He was arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated flight from an officer while inside the city limits of Baton Rouge.

Borloz Louidor
Borloz Louidor(Baton Rouge Police Department)

BRPD uniformed officers were called to help Louisiana State Police in a vehicle pursuit of a maroon-colored Dodge pick-up truck around 9:15 p.m. While helping LSP during the pursuit, the driver of the pick-up truck fired a shot at a responding officer.

According to authorities, officers lost sight of the vehicle near the Airline Hwy-Greenwell Springs Rd. area. Officers were able to locate the abandoned pick-up nearby and then located Louidor hiding in the 6400 block of Blackwell Drive, police added.

Louidor was taken into custody. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Coroner contacted at shooting at Wilmot Street and Addison Street.
Victim identified after fight led to deadly shooting in Baton Rouge
FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, May 24
DRIVING THE FUTURE: 5 lucky winners to win a Lexus