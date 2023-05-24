Suspect arrested for shooting at BRPD officer during police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a BRPD officer during a police chase on Tuesday, May 23.

A spokesman with the department said detectives arrested Borloz Louidor, 40, on Tuesday night.

He was arrested for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated flight from an officer while inside the city limits of Baton Rouge.

Borloz Louidor (Baton Rouge Police Department)

BRPD uniformed officers were called to help Louisiana State Police in a vehicle pursuit of a maroon-colored Dodge pick-up truck around 9:15 p.m. While helping LSP during the pursuit, the driver of the pick-up truck fired a shot at a responding officer.

According to authorities, officers lost sight of the vehicle near the Airline Hwy-Greenwell Springs Rd. area. Officers were able to locate the abandoned pick-up nearby and then located Louidor hiding in the 6400 block of Blackwell Drive, police added.

Louidor was taken into custody. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

