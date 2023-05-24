Staying warm but less humid through the end of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, although highs may fall a couple of degrees shy of where they did on Tuesday. A slim chance of a shower or t-storm persists, but most stay dry, with highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24 (WAFB)

Thursday – Memorial Day Weekend

Drier air will gradually filter in from the northeast over the next 24 hours, producing a noticeable drop in humidity levels. The drier air may allow for slightly cooler morning starts, but afternoon highs will continue to be near or slightly above 90 degrees. However, lower humidity means the heat index won’t really be an issue.

Weather should cooperate for Friday’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge or just about any other weekend plans you may have. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances look to remain at 20% or less into Memorial Day.

Extended Outlook

A true summer-like feel will return next week as both temperatures and humidity levels climb. Highs in the low 90s will be common, with the heat index climbing closer to 100°. A few afternoon showers and t-storms will be possible on just about any given day.

