Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Staying warm but less humid through the end of the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, although highs may fall a couple of degrees shy of where they did on Tuesday. A slim chance of a shower or t-storm persists, but most stay dry, with highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24(WAFB)

Thursday – Memorial Day Weekend

Drier air will gradually filter in from the northeast over the next 24 hours, producing a noticeable drop in humidity levels. The drier air may allow for slightly cooler morning starts, but afternoon highs will continue to be near or slightly above 90 degrees. However, lower humidity means the heat index won’t really be an issue.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24(WAFB)

Weather should cooperate for Friday’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge or just about any other weekend plans you may have. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances look to remain at 20% or less into Memorial Day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24(WAFB)

Extended Outlook

A true summer-like feel will return next week as both temperatures and humidity levels climb. Highs in the low 90s will be common, with the heat index climbing closer to 100°. A few afternoon showers and t-storms will be possible on just about any given day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 24(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23
Small rain chances next 2 days, then less humid to end the week