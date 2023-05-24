Southern gets by Bethune-Cookman in 1st round of SWAC Tournament

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team moved into the winner’s bracket of Bracket B of the SWAC Tournament with a victory over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday, May 24.

The Jags (24-26) rallied in the eighth inning to get the 4-2 victory over the Wildcats (29-27).

BOX SCORE

Nicholas Wilson (6-2) started on the mound for Southern and earned the win. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking two in seven innings of work. Enrique Ozoa relieved him and picked up his fifth save of the season. He gave up no runs on just two hits.

All of Southern’s runs came on doubles. Gustavo Nava Sanchez was 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Jags will next play Thursday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Grambling State-Jackson State game.

