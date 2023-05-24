Facebook
Old Glory American Flag Giveaway happening in Geismar

People are also encouraged to bring their used/old American flags.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, May 24, we are emphasizing our veterans, both past and present, through an American flag giveaway in Geismar, La.

The WAFB Old Glory American Flag Giveaway is happening at First American Bank & Trust at 13039 Hwy. 73, Geismar, La. 70734 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be handing out 500 three-foot by five-foot (3X5) American flags.

There will have two lines, one for pre-registration and one for drive-ups.

People are also encouraged to bring us their used/old American flags as members of the VFW will be on-site to collect them and give them a proper retirement.

There will have two lines, one for pre-registration and one for drive-ups.

Click here to pre-register.

Old Glory American Flag Giveaway happening in Geismar