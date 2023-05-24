Man shoots, injuries 3 siblings following verbal altercation, 2 arrested

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - A verbal altercation between siblings in Ponchatoula leaves three injured, with one in critical condition according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis stated that they responded to a shooting at the Toula Oaks Trailer Parker off South Range Road around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. When deputies arrived they discovered that Casey Hallford, 31, had shot and injured three of his siblings before fleeing into the woods with Arianni Williams, 19.

Casey Hallford (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arianni Williams (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies along with a K9 search team were able to locate the two and they were taken into custody without incident.

TPSO states that an investigation revealed that Hallford had a verbal altercation with the siblings and he retrieved a firearm from his bedroom and shot one of his siblings. The other two fled their bedrooms before Hallford sought them out and shot them and then fled the scene.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital where two of them have since been released. The third victim remains in critical condition.

Chief Travis says Hallford has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon, while Williams has been charged with three counts of principle to attempted first-degree murder.

