Lawmakers vote to kill bill to eliminate death penalty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tensions grew hot while debating one of Louisiana’s most controversial laws - the death penalty.

“One of the questions I get all the time is why don’t you guys in the legislature do something about this, why can’t you protect us, why can’t you make us feel safe when we go to sleep at night,” said Rep. Raymond Garofalo inside the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.

House Democrat Kyle Green, for the second year in a row, had his proposal shot down.

Louisiana is 1 of 27 states that still have the death penalty, but our state has not executed anyone in the last 13 years, that’s why he says he keeps trying.

He also cites his faith in god and the fact Louisiana has had 11 death row exonerations as reasons he and others want it gone.

“You are really not pro-death penalty until you can take that life yourself. Someone could kill my 4 kids, kill a member of my family, and I don’t care what they’ve done, I could not do it,” Rep. Green explained.

“Nobody understands how the family is impacted, the trauma that my brother has experienced over the years and continues to 2 decades later. I mean my biological father was murdered, but it was black on black crime, so nobody was brought to justice for it,” said Monique Colemen, who drove down from Texas to talk about her brother. He was 1 of the 11 exonerated cases on death row in Louisiana.

It’s been said the death penalty has a racial component attached to it because most on death row are African American. Which was quickly rejected by local District Attorney Tony Clayton.

“Some of you asked the question about whether are there any black families asking for the death penalty, any white families...I’ve walked and been on many crime scenes...And when a mother cries, she’s not crying black tears or white tears, she’s crying tears of pain,” said Clayton.

He and others involved in law enforcement say the threat of getting the death penalty works as a deterrent to keep criminals from killing police officers and children.

“If we are the only state in the deep south that abolishes the death penalty, we’re gonna become a magnet for pedophile killers, serial killers, gang-related killers, we’re gonna be a magnet if we’re this little island right down in the middle with no death penalty,” added John Sinquefield with the La Dept. of Justice.

So, the death penalty will still be around in Louisiana for at least another year but don’t be surprised if we see the same proposal return to the capitol next year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.