DRIVING THE FUTURE: 5 lucky winners to win a Lexus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The big drawing for the 13th Annual Driving the Future Campaign with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital will take place on Wednesday night.

Five lucky winners will find out if they become the owner of a brand-new Lexus vehicle.

The big drawing is happening May 24 at 5 p.m. live on WAFB.

All proceeds will benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.