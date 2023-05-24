Facebook
Deputies make arrest in deadly ‘targeted’ shooting by matching DNA on shell casings

By Kamren Phillips
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest using a DNA match off shell casings in a shooting that left a man dead back in early May.

According to EBRSO, Kenneth McKenzie, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jaundell Miller, 33.

RELATED: Name of victim killed in 'targeted' shooting released

The shooting happened on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive on Friday, May 5. Deputies believe that Miller was targeted for reasons unknown.

Arrest documents reveal that Miller was working on his car when he was approached by an ‘unidentified’ male who entered the parking lot. Documents go on to state that a man wearing dark pants, a purple-covered hoodie, and holding a red-colored plastic bag approached Miller.

The man then removed a gun from the bag and shot Miller multiple times, according to the arrest documents. The shooter then ran off where he got into a Dodge Avenger, which was being driven by an unknown subject, officials said.

Homicide detectives were able to match the DNA of the shell casings, which linked back to McKenzie, who was already on file from a previous arrest, officials stated.

