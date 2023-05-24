Contact 9: Elderly Elevator

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - People living at a retirement community in Port Allen are frustrated and feeling stuck after the elevator in the building stopped working.

It’s been that way for nearly two months, so now, neighbors helping neighbors one step at a time.

Seniors at the Allen Court Apartments are forced to take the stairs ever since the elevator stopped working.

“It’s just been too long and it’s not fair to us,” said Linda Borris.

Effie Reynolds is one of four people neighbors say got hurt while going down the stairs.

“I don’t know what happened that day,” said Reynolds. “I wouldn’t hit one step and down I went. Oh, Lord.”

The grounded elevator is making it tough for seniors to move between floors to do everyday chores, including laundry.

The property manager provided some information by phone about the elevator. He said a new control board was ordered and should be in on Friday, May 26, so work should be done on Monday.

He added lightning hit the building back on March 27, tearing a hole in the roof and letting water through, causing the elevator to break. They’ve been waiting for a part ever since.

It’s a fix that can’t come fast enough.

