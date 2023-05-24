Cincinnati, Baton Rouge compete to see who can raise more money for the Joe Burrow Foundation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation’s “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” campaign kicked off Wednesday, and the two areas are in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money for a good cause.

Fans can purchase apparel made by the Ohio-based company, Where I’m From. Some of the shirts will have an illustration of Joe Burrow on the front from when he won the 2020 College Football National Championship.

“We are excited about bringing back our ‘Bayou to Cincinnati’ Challenge,” Executive Director of the Joe Burrow Foundation Amy Floyd said. “Last year we raised nearly $70,000 as fans from both Cincinnati and Louisiana joined the cause to support the Foundation. We expect that total to increase this year to help even more families in both areas.”

Two examples of the t-shirt options fans can buy for the Do Good competition. (Where I'm From)

Where I’m From apparel will once again donate 100% of the proceeds to the Joe Burrow Foundation, which launched in October 2022 to help families overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

“Where I’m From Apparel could not be more honored to be associated with Joe Burrow and his Foundation in this important effort,” Co-Founder of Where I’m From Apparel Ryan Napier said. “While we’re looking forward to seeing which fan base will win this year’s challenge, we know the real winners will be all those who receive support from the Joe Burrow Foundation.”

Cincinnati won the previous year’s competition with over 2,800 sales.

The last day of the competition is June 6.

Fans can purchase a shirt with this link.

