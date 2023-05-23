Facebook
You can own Pete Maravich’s 1970 College Player of the Year trophy

Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking...
Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking performance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 1, 1970, to become college basketball's leading scorer of all-time. At right is University of Mississippi's Tom Butler (42) and at left are LSU's Danny Hester (35) and Bill Newton (43). (AP Photo)(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WAFB) - LSU legend Pete Maravich’s 1970 James A. Naismith College Player of the Year trophy is being auctioned off.

The trophy is being auctioned off by Grey Flannel Auctions, a sports memorability auction house in Arizona.

The auction opened on Monday, May 22, and bidding will close on Sunday, June 11. Bidding for the history award opened at $25,000.

“We are thrilled to offer Pete Maravich’s Player of the Year award in this auction,” said Michael Russek, director of operations for Grey Flannel Auctions. “This award is a rare and highly sought-after piece of basketball history that represents a pivotal moment in Maravich’s career.”

The public can make a bid online. Officials said interested buyers are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure their participation.

Officials said the trophy is sourced directly from the Maravich family. Also featured in the auction are other items consigned directly from the family.

During the 1969-1970 season, Pete Maravich led LSU Tigers to a 22-10 record. He scored about 44.5 points on average per game during the season.

