Vacant house fire under investigation

By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire is under investigation, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Street near Plank Road on Tuesday, May 23 around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the vacant structure engulfed in flames.

Officials added it the home appeared to be under renovation.

The fire was brought under control before it could spread to nearby structures, according to BRFD.

