Small rain chances next 2 days, then less humid to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to trend warmer today, with highs climbing into the low 90s for many.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23 (WAFB)

A few showers and t-storms will be possible from this afternoon into the early evening hours, with best chances east of metro Baton Rouge.

Wednesday – Friday

A weak cold front, also known as a backdoor cold front, will slide into the area from the northeast. The front may be enough to spark a few showers and t-storms, but its biggest impact will be some drier air for the latter part of the week once it moves through.

Afternoon highs on both Thursday and Friday will top out near 90 degrees, but noticeably lower humidity should at least take some sting out of the warmth. And the drier air also means we’ll stay rain-free on those days. Dew point temperatures in the 50s are considerably lower than we often see in the latter part of May.

Memorial Day Weekend

A bit of uncertainty enters the forecast by the Memorial Day weekend, with some question as to how close an area of low pressure to our east will get to our local area. For now, we’ll go with most of the moisture staying to our east and only isolated showers and t-storms. Morning starts in the mid 60s will give way to afternoon highs near or a little above 90 degrees. It will start to trend more humid again as we get closer to Memorial Day.

