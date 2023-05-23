Facebook
Saints start OTAs with QB Derek Carr learning new system

Derek Carr is entering his 10th season in the NFL but his first with a team not named Raiders. Many got their first look at the Saints QB1 in action.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - This is a big week for New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen as his team started offseason workouts on Tuesday, May 23.

Derek Carr is entering his 10th season in the NFL, but it will be his first with a team not named the Raiders. Many got their first look at the Saints QB1 in action, as Carr continues to learn a new system and build a rapport with his new pass catchers.

“Being in this building has rejuvenated me,” said Carr. “It’s been a breath of fresh air for me. It’s going to be Day One early install and those kind of things but I didn’t want it to feel like Day One. I wanted it to feel like, ‘Hey, we just got these new plays in. Let’s go.’”

Veterans are not required to attend practices until mandatory minicamp in mid-June. So, there were a few big names missing like Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, and Demario Davis but Allen was pleased with the numbers he worked with on the first day.

“Today, there is 80 of 89 here, so roughly 90 percent of our roster is out here,” explained Allen. “These guys are working extremely hard both in the weight room and now out here practice football, so we are excited about the guys that are here. We are hopeful that we are going to continue to get some more guys here but we are going to focus on the guys who are here and get those guys better.”

