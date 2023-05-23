Facebook
Saints become first NFL team to gain marketing rights in France

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - How do you say “Who Dat” in French?

This morning, the Saints announced that they will have become the first NFL team to gain international marketing rights in France.

The Saints sent out this tweet this morning.

It says “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

The team will have international marketing rights in France for their first entry, being the first team to select and be awarded the French market.

