Saints become first NFL team to gain marketing rights in France

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - How do you say “Who Dat” in French?

This morning, the Saints announced that they will have become the first NFL team to gain international marketing rights in France.

The Saints sent out this tweet this morning.

The #Saints have been granted international marketing rights in France – the first NFL club to select and be awarded the French market! 🇫🇷



Les New Orleans Saints ont obtenu les droits internationaux de commercialisation en France - le premier club NFL à sélectionner et se voir… pic.twitter.com/28aWVEbzCJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2023

It says “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

The team will have international marketing rights in France for their first entry, being the first team to select and be awarded the French market.

RELATED COVERAGE

French president Macron arrives to large crowds in the French Quarter

All three Saints preseason games will be on Sundays on FOX 8

New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule; kickoff beginning at home

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.