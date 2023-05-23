Facebook
Port Hudson-Pride Road Bridge closes for emergency repairs

Road Closed
Road Closed(DJ Jones)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Drivers in the Zachary area who cross Redwood Creek on Port Hudson-Pride Road need to be aware the bridge will be closed on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 9 a.m.

Information provided by the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division:

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage Traffic Engineering Division announced on Tuesday, May 23, that Port Hudson Pride Road Bridge over Redwood Creek between Zeb Chaney Rd and Plank Rd/LA 67 will be closed on May 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM for emergency bridge repair.

The detour route for TRUCKS will be Plank Rd. to LA 64/Main Street to LA 19/Zachary-Slaughter Hwy.

Detour route for PASSENGER VEHICLES will be Plank Rd. to W J Wicker Rd.

