Police identify victim killed in shooting on N. Acadian Thwy

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old dead.

The victim was identified as Courtney Brown, Jr., 25.

Police confirmed the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway on Monday, May 22, just before 12 p.m.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was stopped at a red light before shots were fired. Police say another vehicle pulled up and started shooting into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. Brown was shot multiple times while sitting at a traffic light.

The BRPD spokesman said the victim died at the scene of the shooting.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

The shooting is just one of several shootings under investigation from the past couple of days.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

