Pelicans release 2023 preseason schedule

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) talk during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans have released their preseason schedule for 2023.

Out of four total, the Pelicans will open preseason hosting one game in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, tipping off against the Orlando Magic. Their second “home” game will be in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., hosting the Houston Rockets.

Legacy Arena is the home of the Pelicans’ G-League team, the Birmingham Squadron. New Orleans hosted Atlanta last year in front of a sellout crowd of 15,486 in Legacy Arena for a preseason game that was aired on Fox 8 via Gray TV.

On Oct. 14, the Pelicans will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks at 2:30 p.m., before their preseason finale in Orlando on Oct. 17, against the Magic at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

