Over 600 graduates to earn degrees from BRCC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2023! Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) announced over 600 graduates will earn their degrees during the school’s spring commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 23.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The ceremony wills be streamed live on BRCC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

During the ceremony, nine dual enrollment students from GEO Next Generation High School will earn their associate degrees. BRCC and GEO Next Generation strengthened their partnership this past year through the expansion of the Early College Program. High school students attended classes on the BRCC Mid City Campus.

Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will serve as the spring 2023 commencement speaker at BRCC’s 27th Commencement ceremony

“Commencement is a special day for our college, our graduates, and their families and we are honored to have Commissioner Dardenne as our speaker,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “Jay has had a distinguished career of public service and has made significant contributions to the betterment of our citizens and state. He has given back to Louisiana in so many ways, and we look forward to having him encourage our graduates and celebrate their success.”

Visit mybrcc.edu for details and updates.

