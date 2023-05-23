MISSING: Police search for man missing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly went missing in the Scotlandville area.

Police said Ronald Christopher Bates, 54, was last seen on May 15 at his home on Avenue K in the Hudson Square Apartment.

Bates is 5′5″ and weighs about 180 pounds, and he has initials tattooed on either his right or left arm, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Bates’ whereabouts should contact BRPD at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

