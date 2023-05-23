Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mid City nonprofit featured on Tamron Hall Show

The Tamron Hall Show is set to air around 3 p.m. on WAFB.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit organization based out of Mid City was featured on a nationally syndicated daytime talk show on Monday, May 22.

The group, Front Yard Bikes, appeared as a guest on Tamron Hall during a series called ‘Local Small Town Heroes and Community Activist.’ The Tamron Hall Show aired around 3 p.m. on WAFB.

Watch the segment below:

Executive Director Dustin Lafont joined the show to highlight the work that Front Yard Bikes is doing in Baton Rouge.

Executive Director Dustin Lafont joined the show to highlight the work that Front Yard Bikes is...
Executive Director Dustin Lafont joined the show to highlight the work that Front Yard Bikes is doing in Baton Rouge.(Tamron Hall Show)
Executive Director Dustin Lafont joined the show to highlight the work that Front Yard Bikes is...
Executive Director Dustin Lafont joined the show to highlight the work that Front Yard Bikes is doing in Baton Rouge.(Tamron Hall Show)

“We’re really excited to be able to share the impactful work that Front Yard Bikes is doing for the youth of our city,” said Dustin. “When I was a teacher, there were hundreds of kids who had no extracurricular outlet and they needed a space and a place to belong. Our students have the opportunity to see themselves as builders, creators, designers and dreamers through our mechanic, gardening, cooking, fabrication and welding programs.”

In addition to workforce development programs, the organization focuses on keeping kids in school providing mentorship and academic achievement support with the goal to give them the educational, mental and physical tools they need to be successful in life.

“Our kids are gifted, they have raw talent and we see it in our front yard,” Lafont adds. “It was a blessing to be able to share Front Yard Bike’s story with Ms. Hall and we appreciate her tremendously.”

To learn more about Front Yard Bikes, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Acadian Thruway shooting scene
Police identify victim killed in shooting on N. Acadian Thwy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23
Small rain chances next 2 days, then less humid to end the week
Police Lights
Body found in Mississippi River near the USS Kidd Monday night
During the 2023 Legislative Session, there’s been plenty of attempts by lawmakers to give...
‘Every little bit helps:’ Senate passes bill to increase supplemental pay for eligible law enforcement and fire service personnel