Man arrested on rape charge, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on a rape charge following an alleged incident on Saturday, April 1, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said Andrew Lee, 25, is charged with third-degree rape.

The arrest report said the alleged incident happened following a night out at a Baton Rouge bar.

The victim was able to identify the suspect when shown a six-person photographic lineup, the arrest report added.

Lee was taken into custody on Monday, May 22.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.