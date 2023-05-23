Facebook
Man arrested on rape charge, authorities say

Andrew Lee
Andrew Lee(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on a rape charge following an alleged incident on Saturday, April 1, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said Andrew Lee, 25, is charged with third-degree rape.

The arrest report said the alleged incident happened following a night out at a Baton Rouge bar.

The victim was able to identify the suspect when shown a six-person photographic lineup, the arrest report added.

Lee was taken into custody on Monday, May 22.

