Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested on child porn charges, police say

Jacque Trainer
Jacque Trainer(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department said a man was arrested on child porn charges on Monday, May 22.

According to police, Jacque Trainer, 25, is charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Trainer’s arrest came after the Morgan City Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November of 2022, according to authorities. They added the cyber tip indicated that someone had committed a crime involving pornography and juveniles in the Morgan City area in May of 2022.

Authorities said the Morgan City Police Department and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began an investigation and identified the suspect as Trainer.

Evidence was uncovered that linked Trainer to the investigation when warrants were prepared for his arrest, according to police.

Trainer was taken into custody in Ouachita Parish with the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. They added he was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
Vacant house fire under investigation
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Baker shooting leaves 24-year-old man dead
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007