Man arrested on child porn charges, police say

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department said a man was arrested on child porn charges on Monday, May 22.

According to police, Jacque Trainer, 25, is charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Trainer’s arrest came after the Morgan City Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November of 2022, according to authorities. They added the cyber tip indicated that someone had committed a crime involving pornography and juveniles in the Morgan City area in May of 2022.

Authorities said the Morgan City Police Department and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began an investigation and identified the suspect as Trainer.

Evidence was uncovered that linked Trainer to the investigation when warrants were prepared for his arrest, according to police.

Trainer was taken into custody in Ouachita Parish with the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. They added he was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

