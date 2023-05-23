Facebook
LSU practices at UAB on rainy morning ahead of SEC Tournament play

By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NOTE: Jacques Doucet will have full reports on 9News at 6 & 10.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - A beautiful Tuesday, May 23, at UAB it was not, but the LSU pitchers weren’t hiding from the rain.

Unlike Monday, the Tigers didn’t work on fielding, as the field was obviously very wet, and staying healthy is a very important priority.

So, what does the SEC Tournament mean to the Tigers in terms of being a Top 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Head coach Jay Johnson said the hay is in the barn and the Tigers are playing with house money in Hoover.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Paul Skenes, and center fielder Dylan Crews talk about the SEC Tournament.

And for those who say LSU doesn’t need to stay in Hoover any longer than they need to, Johnson added the Tigers have two choices. They can play games at the conference tournament or do two-a-day practices back home. The choice is theirs.

LSU will face South Carolina on Wednesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m.

