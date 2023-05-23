Facebook
LSU gets ready for SEC Tournament; faces South Carolina in second round

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU baseball team held its final practice on Tuesday, May 23, before starting play in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Tigers (42-13) will take on No. 6 seed South Carolina (39-17) after the Gamecocks beat No. 11 Georgia (29-27), 9-0. The Bulldogs have been eliminated from the tournament.

The game will start at 9:30 a.m. The second through fourth rounds are double elimination. TOURNAMENT BRACKET

LSU has its highest tournament seed since 2017 when the Tigers were the No. 1 seed.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Paul Skenes, and center fielder Dylan Crews talk about the SEC Tournament.

RELATED STORIES:

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The Tigers completed the 2023 regular season 42-13 overall and 19-10 in conference play. LSU recorded its most SEC regular-season wins since the 2017 club won 21 SEC games, and the Tigers posted their most overall regular-season wins since the 2015 squad ended the regular season with 46 victories.

The Tigers, the SEC’s No. 4 seed last season, have finished in the Top 4 in the overall SEC standings in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015. LSU’s second-place finish in the SEC Western Division is its best since the Tigers won the Western Division in 2017.

Wednesday’s LSU game vs. South Carolina will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

LSU leads the SEC with 12 league tournament titles, with the most recent one coming in 2017.

CLICK HERE for more.

