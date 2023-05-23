Lobster, Mango & Jicama Salad with Jalapeño Yogurt Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jicama, like potatoes, is a root vegetable that grows on the ground. Its white flesh has a crisp, crunchy texture and sweet, nutty flavor. Mexicans love to peel the vegetable and eat it raw or cook it as you would potatoes and yams. It’s wonderful in salads.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 (1¼-pound) lobsters

2 large ripe mangos, peeled, seeded and diced

½ small jicama, peeled and (¼-inch) diced

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

1 cup plain yogurt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tsps Creole mustard

2 tbsps fresh lime juice

¼ cup minced red onions

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsps minced parsley

1 tbsp lemon thyme leaves

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, bring 2 gallons of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lobsters and return to a boil. NOTE: Lobsters should be completely covered by water. Boil for 8–10 minutes or until tails float. Using tongs, remove lobsters from the water immediately to retain tenderness and allow them to cool for 10 minutes. When lobsters are cool, remove meat from tails, claws, and knuckles, discarding bodies and shells. Remove the black vein from the tails and discard. Remove cartilage from claw meat and discard. Chop tail and knuckle meat, reserving claw meat whole. Set aside. In a salad bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, and lime juice. Add all remaining ingredients including lobster meat, toss to coat well then adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 36 hours before serving. Serve chilled over your favorite mixed greens as a salad or in a martini glass as an appetizer.

