JACQUES TALK: Skip Bertman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Skip Bertman is an LSU and college baseball icon, winning five national championships as head coach of the Tigers and reaching 11 College World Series from 1984-2001.

Bertman’s NCAA Tournament record was a staggering 89-29, good for a winning percentage of 75.4. He then served as the LSU athletic director from 2002-08, with many different sports on campus experiencing great success during that time.

During a 34-minute conversation, Bertman tackles many different topics, beginning with current LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers’ chances entering the SEC and then NCAA Tournament.

