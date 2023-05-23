Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Skip Bertman

Former LSU head baseball coach and athletic director Skip Bertman
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Skip Bertman is an LSU and college baseball icon, winning five national championships as head coach of the Tigers and reaching 11 College World Series from 1984-2001.

Bertman’s NCAA Tournament record was a staggering 89-29, good for a winning percentage of 75.4. He then served as the LSU athletic director from 2002-08, with many different sports on campus experiencing great success during that time.

During a 34-minute conversation, Bertman tackles many different topics, beginning with current LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers’ chances entering the SEC and then NCAA Tournament.

