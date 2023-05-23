Helicopter transports 1 person to hospital following I-12 crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Police said a crash left one person injured on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23.

The crash happened on I-12 East in the Walker area.

According to the Walker Police Department, the victim has serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The interstate was shut down but has since reopened. However, the right lane remains blocked on I-12 East in the Walker area.

The right lane is blocked on I-12 East before LA 447 (Walker) due to vehicle recovery operations. Congestion remains at Juban Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 23, 2023

