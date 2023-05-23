Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Helicopter transports 1 person to hospital following I-12 crash

I-12 East before Walker on May 23, 2023
I-12 East before Walker on May 23, 2023(Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Police said a crash left one person injured on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23.

The crash happened on I-12 East in the Walker area.

According to the Walker Police Department, the victim has serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The interstate was shut down but has since reopened. However, the right lane remains blocked on I-12 East in the Walker area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

A portion of I-10 East was shut down on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire...
LSP: Out-of-state driver killed in fiery crash that shut down I-10 East for several hours
A viewer sent video of the charred wreckage and traffic backups after a vehicle fire on I-10...
Vehicle fire causes heavy delays on I-10 East (Source: Viewer)
Crash
Crash closes part of 4-Mile Bridge on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed