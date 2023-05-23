Facebook
Groups ramp up community outreach following rash of violence

New Sunlight Baptist Church
New Sunlight Baptist Church(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a busy and violent weekend in the Capital City that stretched into Monday, May 22, a Baton Rouge non-profit is hoping its work and outreach can make a difference.

Community groups and leaders are coming together to discuss efforts to deter the violence.

“It is just a happenstance that tonight is a meeting after the horrific weekend,” said Michael Adams, president of 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.

The group, along with its community partners, is discussing neighborhood outreach and communication efforts that are aimed at preventing gun violence. Leaders will also share their findings from a door-to-door canvass they conducted in different high-crime areas.

“We are looking at ways to offer solutions,” added Adams.

Since Saturday, May 20, there have been eight different shootings in the city that left four people dead.

“I think it boils down to values and choices,” said Pastor Dale Flowers of New Sunlight Baptist Church.

He added it is time to stop reacting to violence and work harder to prevent it from even happening.

“They are offering choices. Come out and get it and move forward,” emphasized Flowers.

They realize police cannot do this alone and hope meetings like the one Tuesday, May 23, will bring together many different parts of the community to have one common goal.

“We have to plan and be ready for this summer. Predictions say this may be a violent summer,” explained Adams.

The town hall meeting is being held at New Sunlight Baptist Church on America Street. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

