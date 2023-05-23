Give your input on a new community center in District 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in District 6 will have the chance to give their input on a new community center that could be coming to the area.

East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council Member Cleve Dunn, Jr. is hosting a District 6 Community Meeting.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 23 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Northdale Alternative Magnet Academy. The address is 10755 Cletus Drive.

At the meeting, residents can provide input on the services to be provided and the center’s location.

Some of the services it could provide are senior support, healthcare, emergency shelter, and social services.

