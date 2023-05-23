Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Foster Moreau participates in Saints OTA’s after Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis

By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two months after his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, Foster Moreau participated in the first day of Saints OTA’s.

“Treatment ended the day before I signed, two weeks ago. I had a rare type of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma called “NLPHL”, Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It’s about three percent off all diagnosis. Basically it was slow moving, not nearly as aggressive. I had to do a drip infusion for 6-8 hours one day, probably a month and a half ago. From there all my medication was fed through shots in my stomach. Treatment-wise, it looks like I’m all wrapped up,” said Saints tight end Foster Moreau.

“I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through. That’s pretty scary news, and that’s a scary thing to go through. For him to be out there already, I’m not going to get into his business but that’s pretty miraculous. I know he’s thankful. We were praying for him. He called us pretty early when he found out. He asked my wife and I to pray for him. Obviously we do because we’re family. I’m just happy he’s out there doing something he loves to do,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr played with Moreau for four seasons with the Raiders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Saints start OTAs with QB Derek Carr learning new system
Moreau played his high school football at Jesuit.
Foster Moreau participates in Saints OTA's after recovery from Hodgkin's lymphoma
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) adjusts his chin strap during the second half of...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin eases back into practice 5 months since near-death experience
New Orleans Saints
Saints become first NFL team to gain marketing rights in France