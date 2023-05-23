EMS Week recognizing unsung heroes in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week which means you have an opportunity to celebrate emergency medical services staff and the work they do in our communities.

From May 21 through May 27 we’re focusing on our emergency medical technicians and paramedics who answer the calls and keep us safe in Baton Rouge every day. They are the unsung heroes who help many patients and their families in our area.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they took about 70,000 calls in 2022. They continue to press on and use the newest technology to help folks.

Take a look below at the theme days for EMS week:

Sunday – Health, Wellness and Resilience Day

Monday – EMS Education Day

Tuesday – Safety Tuesday

Wednesday – EMS for Children Day

Thursday – Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)

Friday – EMS Recognition Day

