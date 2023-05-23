Dixie Landin’ to remain closed for summer of 2023; Blue Bayou will open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dixie Landin’ theme park will remain closed for the summer of 2023, while an opening date has been announced for Blue Bayou.

Officials said Blue Bayou will open on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. The park will open daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Tuesday, August 8.

After Tuesday, August 8, Blue Bayou will open on Saturdays and Sundays only through Labor Day.

Some attractions at Blue Bayou may be modified, limited in capacity, and subject to availability.

While Dixie Landin’ will remain closed for the summer of 2023, the park’s website states “We look forward to seeing you in the summer of 2024.”

No details were provided about why Dixie Landin’ is not opening for the summer of 2023.

