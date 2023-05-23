Coroner contacted following shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was contacted following a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23, according to officials.

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Wilmot Street and Addison Street in Baton Rouge.

No details have been released about the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

