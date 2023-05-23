Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coroner contacted following shooting in Baton Rouge

The coroner was contacted, officials said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was contacted following a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23, according to officials.

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Wilmot Street and Addison Street in Baton Rouge.

No details have been released about the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Shooting on Wilmot St. at Addison St. in Baton Rouge
Authorities investigate shooting in area of Wilmot Street and Addison Street
A man is recovering after he was attacked and stung hundreds of times by killer bees in Arizona.
Man stung more than 250 times in bee attack: ‘Never experienced anything like this’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 23
Small rain chances next 2 days, then less humid to end the week