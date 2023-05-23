Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRCC graduates more than 700 during 2023 spring ceremony

Baton Rouge Community College conferred more than 700 degrees during its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College conferred more than 700 degrees to graduates during the 2023 Spring Commencement at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Tuesday, May 23.

“Today was a wonderful celebration of our students and the tremendous dedication they have shown in completing their studies this past year, and earning their degrees,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “The entire BRCC community is extremely proud of them, and we wish them the best as they enter this next phase in their journey.”

Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne gave the commencement address.

“Today marks the beginning of a destination that you now control,” said Dardenne. “The fact that you have worked for and obtained the degree that you’re receiving today has prepared you to chart your own course for the future. You will be looking for work. It’s a ticket to the land called opportunity.”

CLICK HERE for the full ceremony.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested

Latest News

A.I. tech helps students improve literacy skills
A student at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary in Baton Rouge uses Amira to help improve her...
A.I. tech helps students improve literacy skills
Community gives input after failed tax for teacher raises in St. Helena, will be on ballot...
Community gives input after failed tax for teacher raises in St. Helena Parish
J.T. Stroder, acting superintendent of Baker School District
Baker School District proposes plan to give teachers pay raises