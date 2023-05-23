BRCC graduates more than 700 during 2023 spring ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College conferred more than 700 degrees to graduates during the 2023 Spring Commencement at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Tuesday, May 23.

“Today was a wonderful celebration of our students and the tremendous dedication they have shown in completing their studies this past year, and earning their degrees,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “The entire BRCC community is extremely proud of them, and we wish them the best as they enter this next phase in their journey.”

Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne gave the commencement address.

“Today marks the beginning of a destination that you now control,” said Dardenne. “The fact that you have worked for and obtained the degree that you’re receiving today has prepared you to chart your own course for the future. You will be looking for work. It’s a ticket to the land called opportunity.”

